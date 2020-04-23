Nia Sharma's Quarantine Recap Is All About Throwback Pictures & Hilarious Memes

Nia Sharma is an active social media user. Apart from sharing her pictures on Instagram along with some hilarious captions and memes, the actor loves giving an insight into her life, to fans. Here is everything the actor has been doing in quarantine.

Nia Sharma's quarantine recap

Throwback videos

Nia Sharma has been sharing throwback videos of herself from when she was allowed to leave the house. She shared some videos while she was enjoying herself with a bunch of friends while some videos were from when the actor was singing.

Memes

Also Read: Rithvik Dhanjani Shares Quotes On Heartbreak And Moving On, Breakup Rumours Grow Stronger

Another proof that the actor has been spending a lot of time on the internet is the hilarious memes she keeps sharing on her Instagram account. She shared that finds most of them relatable and thus they are on her social media handle.

Also Read: Asha Negi Responds To Breakup Rumours With Rithvik Dhanjani; Asks 'what Is Going On?'

Churning out some witty captions for her picture

The actor also shared what her favourite show is in one of her Instagram pictures. Nia Sharma shared she is binge-watching Homeland season 3 on Netflix. In another throwback picture, the actor said that she has been sharing old pictures from 2019 because 2020 has been paused.

Also Read: Nia Sharma Takes A Dig At Celebrities Who Hide Themselves From Paparazzi At Airport?

Also Read: Nia Sharma To Shehnaaz Gill: TV Celebs Stun In Pastel Pink Ethnic Suits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.