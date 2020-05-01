Nia Sharma To Rashami Desai: TV Celebs Sport Yellow Ethnic Outfits With Sheer Elegance

Television News

Actors of the TV industry like Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai & Shraddha Arya and others are known for their style game. Look at their pics in yellow ethnic outfits

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nia Sharma

It is not surprising to see how celebrities in the industry leave no stone unturned in experimenting with new outfits. Their social media handles are flooded with pictures of them sporting distinctive outfits gracefully. Speaking of which, Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna, amongst others have pulled off ravishing yellow outfits that speak volumes of their love for the happy colour. Check out the pictures here. 

TV celebs and their yellow outfits 

Naagin 4 actor- Nia Sharma's yellow ethnic suit with huge danglers you can not miss 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Also Read | 'Naagin 4' actor Nia Sharma channels her inner dancer on 'Despacito'; watch video

Big Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai surely loves yellow and this picture is proof

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai) on

Also Read | Jasmin Bhasin shuts down rumours about Rashami Desai replacing her in 'Naagin 4'; Read

Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya looks as bright as the sun in this yellow outfit 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on

Also Read | Nia Sharma And Jasmin Bhasin Groove To 'Naagin' Song At Private Party, Watch Video

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Tejasswi Prakash looks stunning in her yellow outfit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash) on

Also Read | What 'Kundali Bhagya' actors Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar and others doing in quarantine

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Pooja Banerjee defines beauty in her royal yellow outfit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Sandeep Sejwal (@poojabanerjeee) on

Sanjivani 2 actor Surbhi Chandna's beautiful yellow suit is all you need for your next occasion

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When @shivanishirali is here there is nothing to FEAR 😍 #eidspecial#ramadan#ishqbaaaz#annika 📸 - @official_pjain

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s Mother Lashes Out At Sania Sharma’s ‘bedroom’ Comment

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories