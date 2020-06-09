Nia Sharma To Hina Khan: TV Celebs Who Rock Statement Colour-blocking Outfits Like A Diva

TV celebs like Hina Khan, Nia Sharma and Jennifer Winget have always set major fashion trends. These celebs have also had a vast presence not only on TV shows but on social media as well. Listed below are pictures of Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, and Jennifer Winget donning some stellar colour-blocking outfits.

READ:Karan Wahi Gets Sweet Birthday Wishes From Friends Nia Sharma & Asha Negi; See Posts

Nia Sharma to Hina Khan; TV celebs in bright colour-blocking outfits

READ:Karan Wahi's Birthday: Jennifer Winget, Karishma Tanna, Bharti Singh Extend Wishes

READ:Hina Khan Expresses Gratitude As She Hits 8 Million Followers On Instagram

Nia Sharma has often showcased her distinct style. The actor has never shied from trying new and eclectic styles. Sharma's look above showcases her quirky and comfortable look. Nia Sharma wore a bright pink tank top along with baggy blue jeans.

She paired the look with her bright blue boots, The look was not only appealing but distinct from her other looks. The actor has earlier too worn stylish outfits and gone from sporting dresses, skirts, shorts, sarees, and much more.

While Nia Sharma likes to keep it eclectic, Jennifer Winget likes to keep her style chic and elegant. In the above post, Jennifer is seen donning a bright pink blazer with a yellow satin top within. The top also has an elaborate bow tie to it. Winget looks simple yet modern with her edgy look.

Her makeup is subtle and her bob haircut adds to her look. Winget who has earlier donned voluminous curls looks different in this look where her hair is very short. Winget has a vast fan-base on social media and the actor keeps her fans entertained with her regular posts. Winget's witty caption was another element to the post that got many fans flooding in with comments.

Hina Khan also looked extremely stylish in her quirky and bold outfit. The actor donned a bright and bold orange sweater. She paired her sweater with bright red pants. To add to the drama of her look, Hina Khan went ahead and sported multi-coloured shoes. The overall look was edgy yet stylish.

Hina ensured to keep her look edgy yet simple with her nude makeup and simple wavy hair. She also added a pair of drop earrings to complete her look. Hina's pose along with the caption of her post was enough reason to get fans in a frenzy. The actor's overall outfit was from Forever 21 and Ona Label. Her earrings were from Zohra India whereas her mule shoes were from Fyor India.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.