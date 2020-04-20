Surbhi Chandna & 'Sanjivani' Cast Thanks Doctors In A Special Video; Watch Here

Celebrities all over the world are thanking doctors and other health workers for their tireless efforts on the frontline of Coronavirus pandemic. From donating food to protective gears to simply thanking them with words, everyone seems to keep up the gesture. Recently, it was the Sanjivani cast who thanked the doctors and healthcare workers through a special video.

Sanjivani cast thank doctors and healthcare workers

The whole of Sanjavani cast, both the old and new, made a special video where they expressed gratitude to the doctors and healthcare workers for their endless efforts to curb the pandemic.

In the video, Surbhi Chandna, Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli, Namit Khanna, Sayantani Ghosh and Ronit Roy spoke about how the doctors sacrifice their time for their patients and are committed to their work.

Along with others, Surbhi Chandna also added the video to her Instagram account with the caption, "All heroes do not wear capes. #ThankYouDoctor From all the doctors at Sanjivani to all the doctors and health workers all over - Dr Ishani Have you thanked your doctor yet ?"

Sanjivani is based on the lives of doctors inside a particular hospital of the same name. It focuses on the trials and tribulations faced by them in their professional life as well as their dynamics with one another.

Sanjivani has two versions- the first aired in 2002 while a reboot version started airing in 2019. While the old cast consisted of Mohnish Bahl, Kuldeep Kohli, Mihir Mishra, Rupa Ganguli, the new cast consists of Surbhi Chandna, Nimit Khanna Rashmi Singh and others.

Other actors who expressed gratitude towards healthcare workers & doctors

