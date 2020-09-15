Nick Jonas Trivia Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Jealous' Star

American singer and songwriter Nick Jonas began acting in theatre at the age of seven and released his debut single in 2002 that caught the attention of Columbia Records where Jonas formed a band with his older brothers, Joe and Kevin, known as the Jonas Brothers. The group released their debut studio album It's About Time through the Columbia label in 2006. The band became prominent figures on the Disney Channel during this time.

They gained a large following through the network and they appeared in the widely successful musical television film Camp Rock (2008) and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010) as well as two of their own series, Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream (2008–2010) and Jonas (2009–2010). Nick Jonas married Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra in 2019. On the occasion of Nick Jonas’ birthday, here is a quiz based on his journey till now.

1. What is the full name of Nick Jonas?

Nicholas Jonas

Nick Jerry Jonas

Nicholas Christopher Joans

Nicholas Jerry Jonas

2. Where and how Nick Jonas’ singing career started?

In a barbershop when his mother was taking a hair-cut

In a café, while he lunching with his mother

In a music audition

In a salon by a business manager

3. What is the name of Nick Jonas’ debut single?

Jump 5

Joy to the World

Beauty and the beast

Tiny Tim

4. Which song leads to the beginning of the Jonas brothers?

It’s About Time

Mandy

Please be Mine

Joy to the World

5. Which series marked the acting debut of Nick Jonas?

Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream

Hannah Montana

Camp Rock

A Little Bit Longer

6. Which among these is the debut film of Nick Jonas?

Burnin Up

Camp Rock

A Little Bit Longer

Lines, Vines and Trying Times

7. Which sitcom featured Nick Jonas alongside Matthew Perry?

Mr.Sunshine

Last Man Standing

Camp Rock 2

Jonas Brothers; The 3D Concert Experience

8. Nick Jonas was part of which reality music competition alongside Demi Lovato?

Pom Poms

Married to Jonas

Smash

The X Factor

9. What is the name of Nick Jonas' second solo studio album?

Jonas love

Nick Jonas

Nick and Jonas brothers

Nick Jonas and Jonas love

10. Which among these women was not a love interest to Nick Jonas?

Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez

Delta Goodrem

Demi Lovato

Nick Jonas quiz - answers

Nicholas Jerry Jonas

In a barbershop when his mother was taking a hair-cut

Joy to the World

Please be Mine

Hannah Montana

Camp Rock

Mr.Sunshine

The X Factor

Nick Jonas

Demi Lovato

