Nick Jonas Trivia Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Jealous' Star

American singer and songwriter Nick Jonas began acting in theatre at the age of seven and released his debut single in 2002 that caught the attention of Columbia Records where Jonas formed a band with his older brothers, Joe and Kevin, known as the Jonas Brothers. The group released their debut studio album It's About Time through the Columbia label in 2006. The band became prominent figures on the Disney Channel during this time.
They gained a large following through the network and they appeared in the widely successful musical television film Camp Rock (2008) and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010) as well as two of their own series, Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream (2008–2010) and Jonas (2009–2010). Nick Jonas married Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra in 2019. On the occasion of Nick Jonas’ birthday, here is a quiz based on his journey till now.
Also Read| Nick Jonas can't wait to be back on stage, shares memorable throwback video
Also Read| Nick Jonas shares throwback pic with Priyanka Chopra, lists few of his 'favorite things'
Also Read| Priyanka Chopra shares picture with hubby Nick Jonas, calls him ‘my forever guy'
Also Read| Nick Jonas and Priyanka have adorable posts for their pet dog Gino who turned one; see
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.