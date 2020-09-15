Last Updated:

Nick Jonas Trivia Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Jealous' Star

Nick Jonas is celebrating his birthday today, September 16. Here is a Nick Jonas trivia quiz based on his journey till now. Find out how well you know the star.

Nick Jonas trivia quiz

American singer and songwriter Nick Jonas began acting in theatre at the age of seven and released his debut single in 2002 that caught the attention of Columbia Records where Jonas formed a band with his older brothers, Joe and Kevin, known as the Jonas Brothers. The group released their debut studio album It's About Time through the Columbia label in 2006. The band became prominent figures on the Disney Channel during this time. 

They gained a large following through the network and they appeared in the widely successful musical television film Camp Rock (2008) and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010) as well as two of their own series, Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream (2008–2010) and Jonas (2009–2010). Nick Jonas married Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra in 2019. On the occasion of Nick Jonas’ birthday, here is a quiz based on his journey till now.

Nick Jonas quiz 

1. What is the full name of Nick Jonas?

  • Nicholas Jonas
  • Nick Jerry Jonas
  • Nicholas Christopher Joans
  • Nicholas Jerry Jonas

2. Where and how Nick Jonas’ singing career started?

  • In a barbershop when his mother was taking a hair-cut
  • In a café, while he lunching with his mother
  • In a music audition
  • In a salon by a business manager

3. What is the name of Nick Jonas’ debut single?

  • Jump 5
  • Joy to the World
  • Beauty and the beast
  • Tiny Tim

4. Which song leads to the beginning of the Jonas brothers?

  • It’s About Time
  • Mandy
  • Please be Mine
  • Joy to the World

5. Which series marked the acting debut of Nick Jonas?

  • Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream
  • Hannah Montana
  • Camp Rock
  • A Little Bit Longer

6. Which among these is the debut film of Nick Jonas?

  • Burnin Up
  • Camp Rock
  • A Little Bit Longer
  • Lines, Vines and Trying Times

7. Which sitcom featured Nick Jonas alongside Matthew Perry?

  • Mr.Sunshine
  • Last Man Standing
  • Camp Rock 2
  • Jonas Brothers; The 3D Concert Experience

8.  Nick Jonas was part of which reality music competition alongside Demi Lovato?

  • Pom Poms
  • Married to Jonas
  • Smash
  • The X Factor

9. What is the name of Nick Jonas' second solo studio album?

  • Jonas love
  • Nick Jonas
  • Nick and Jonas brothers
  • Nick Jonas and Jonas love

10. Which among these women was not a love interest to Nick Jonas?

  • Miley Cyrus
  • Selena Gomez
  • Delta Goodrem
  • Demi Lovato

Nick Jonas quiz - answers

  • Nicholas Jerry Jonas
  • In a barbershop when his mother was taking a hair-cut
  • Joy to the World
  • Please be Mine
  • Hannah Montana
  • Camp Rock
  • Mr.Sunshine
  • The X Factor
  • Nick Jonas
  • Demi Lovato

