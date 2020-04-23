Throwback Thursday: When Nia Sharma Played Holi On Sets Of 'Naagin 4', Watch Video

Nia Sharma was entertaining the audience with her compelling performance in Ekta Kapoor's fantasy series Naagin before the COVID-19 crisis. She started her TV career with Kaali-Ek Agnipariksha. However, she got fame after playing the lead role of Manvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and also won Best Actress Popular – Desh Ki Dhadkan Award at Telly Awards 2012. The actor stole many hearts with her impeccable acting skills on Zee TV’s Jamai Raja. Today's Throwback Thursday post is a video of Nia Sharma playing Holi on the sets of Naagin 4.

Throwback video of Naagin 4

In the throwback video, Nia Sharma is seen playing Holi with her co-stars on the sets after the shooting. The video has shots of Nia getting all decked with colours by her co-stars. She is seen trying to resist but fails miserably. Nia Sharma is seen in the look of Brinda, which is her character in Naagin 4. In another video, it seems like Nia Sharma's co-stars targetted her as she is not allowed to run in the video while people put colours on her face. The two videos are hilarious and show how colourful the day was on the sets of Naagin 4.

Nia Sharma has been quite active on her social media updating her fans about her whereabouts. The actor shares several pictures from her photoshoot and also behind the scenes from her show Naagin 4. She is also seen posting pictures with many TV actors and her co-stars that prove that she loves socialising. Nia Sharma is widely loved by her fans and her fan base of more than 3M followers on Instagram makes it quite evident.

