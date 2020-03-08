Nia Sharma's Best Smokey Eye Looks And Steps To Ace Them Perfectly

Nia Sharma is a television actress, who has won hearts for her acting skills. Apart from her acting, the star is also known for her fashion and make-up sense. On several instances, the diva has stolen hearts with her jaw-dropping eye make-ups. Her smokey eyes look perfect and the look can be achieved for any occasion. If you too want to try out this look, here are 2 best smokey eye look inspired by Nia Sharma:

Smokey eyes with diamond studs:

First use an eye primer (this will ensure that the colour of the eyeshadow stays throughout the day).

Apply white eyeshadow to the lids.

Then, do the regular Smokey eye makeup

To draw the wings, use a gel or a black liquid eyeliner.

Wait for the liner to dry up for about 5 minutes. After this, add diamond stone stickers along with the wings from the inner corners to the wing ends.

Coat with mascara on your eyelashes and apply white eyeliner to your waterline to complete this look

Nia Sharma is very famous for her bold make-up. Here is another smokey eye look. She has a smudged cat-eye look. Her eyes are highlighted, the rest of her makeup is toned down. She has put the silver highlighter in the inner corner of the eye. She is seen wearing a black frilled dress in the below picture. Have a look:

On the professional front, Nia Sharma is currently playing the role of Brinda in the serial Naagin. She is also a part of another hit television show, Kaali.

