Nia Sharma's Eye Makeup Looks To Take Inspiration From For A Party

Television actor Nia Sharma has been winning the hearts of her fans by setting some major fashion goals. The actor is currently seen essaying the role of a Brinda in the television show Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. She is very active on her social media accounts and is often seen treating her fans with some of the most amazing fashion looks. Nia Sharma is always seen sporting quirky makeup looks that complement her fashion looks perfectly. Check out her best eye makeup looks, here.

Nia Sharma's photos

Nia Sharma wore a quirky purple coloured eye shadow to complement her purple coloured mini-dress. The eye shadow had hues of purple which highlighted her eyes perfectly. She wore a purple coloured deep v neckline dress to complete the look.

Nia Sharma is a vision to behold in a bold think eyeliner and a dramatic smoky eye makeup. She wore a black frilled dress and a pair of netted gloves to complement the look. She wore a studded cross to complete the look and had her hair open in the picture. Netizens claimed that Nia looked ‘hot and fabulous’ in the picture.

Nia Sharma wore a white floral dress with a hue of blue coloured floral design. She complimented the look with some shimmering blue eye shadow and a thin eyeliner. She also applied the eye shadow below her eyes, which highlighted the shape of her eyes. Nia Sharma nailed the look to perfection as the netizens claimed that she looked stunning in the attire.

Nia Sharma shared a short video with her fans. In the video, she is seen wearing shimmering golden eye shadow and thick winged eyeliner. She also wore some kohl to define her eyes and wore some eyelash extensions as well. Nia Sharma is seen lounging in a white coloured robe, as she shows off her perfect eye makeup.

Nia Sharma looked stunning as she wore a pink coloured eye shadow to complete her look. she kept the rest of the makeup to a bare minimum. However, she wore some mascara that made her eyelashes look fuller. She also put the eye shadow below her eyes to make them look bigger.

