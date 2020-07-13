Nia Sharma Reveals What Would Convince Her For Marriage; Co-star Vijayendra Kumeria Agrees

Nia Sharma took the internet by storm after announcing the much-awaited comeback in Colors TV's Naagin 4 by flaunting her stunning bridal avatar. Sharing a streak of BTS pictures from the sets of the show on Instagram, Sharma revealed what would convince her to get married and her Naagin 4 co-star Vijayendra Kumeria agreed with her. Kumeria revealed he saw the happiest version of his co-actor since past six months in the comment section of the post.

Nia Sharma reveals what would convince her to get married

All the ardent Naagin 4 fans have been waiting too long to find out when will the shoot of the supernatural drama resume with fresh episodes leading to its grand finale. Now, the lead actor Nia Sharma broke the news about the show's return to small screens and revealed the date when Naagin 4's final episodes will air. Along with having fans go gaga over her never-seen-before bridal avatar, Sharma announced that the show's new episodes will go live from July 18, 2020. The cast and crew of Ekta Kapoor's television show have been tirelessly working since last week to wrap the shoot of finale episodes, by undertaking precautionary measures for COVID-19.

Nia Sharma aka Brinda took to her Instagram handle to confirm the date of the show's return on television, and also shared some ravishing BTS photos from the sets. In the photographs shared by her, the actor looks ethereal in a beautiful red and white lehenga with intricate golden embroidery. She paired her outfit with heavy gold jewellery, classic red lips with nude makeup and her hair tied in a bun. Sharma also penned an interesting caption for flaunting her bridal look and wrote,

"If I’d ever be convinced about getting married, It would only be for dressing up so much or maybe i’d actually be blind in love...

#naagin4 #18thjuly @colorstv"

Soon after she shared the post on Instagram, her Naagin 4 co-star Vijayendra Kumeria took to the comment section of the post to express his opinion about the same. Agreeing with his co-actor, Kumeria revealed that he has not seen Sharma happier since the past six months as he wrote, "Ya I buy that...coz I could see the happiest @niasharma90 of what I have seen in last six months ... ". Have a look:

(Image credit: Vijayendra Kumeria and Nia Sharma Instagram)

