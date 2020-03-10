Nia Sharma's Captions Are Simply Too Quirky To Miss; Take A Quick Look At Them Here!

Nia Sharma is a popular television actor who is known for her role in Naagin. She made her television debut by playing Anu in Star Plus's Kaali. Apart from her acting skills, she is also popular for her looks, style, and her quirky captions. Have a look at her captions below:

Nia Sharma's quirky captions on social media

In the below picture, Nia Sharma is seen wearing a black turtle neck sweatshirt. Her hair is all messily tied up. She looks all set for a night drive. But the more noticeable thing in this post is her caption, its pretty different. The caption says, Ham cheese Ham burger sauce potato chip chip chip!!! (I can only afford to eat chips).

Here, she is looking stunning with her one-shoulder red crop top. Also, her makeup looks amazingly perfect. She captioned her post as Red is ‘Rad’. The caption totally goes with her picture.

In the below picture, she is seen wearing a white hoody top and white shorts. She captioned her picture, as a conversation between her and her boss. The captioned said,

Boss: why did you get late?

Everyone: Traffic

Me: Was deciding what to wear.

In the picture, she is wearing a beautiful dress with red shades. She is seen standing on stairs, and she gave a motivational caption saying, When you get to the Stairs, Step your game up!

In the picture, she is wearing a leather jacket, and captioned the post quirkily as, "The biggest asset a Woman has is her. Lie-ability."

