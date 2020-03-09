Nia Sharma's Fitness Secret Is A Must-try To Get Fit This 2020; Read Here

Nia Sharma is known to be one of the boldest actresses in the Indian television today. Right from her bold fashion choices to her makeup, she has never backed down from a challenge. She has also faced flak for it several times but that doesn't stop Nia Sharma from doing what she loved. The actor has managed to make a place for herself in the television industry with her stunning style and her acting skills.

Nia Sharma has stolen millions of hearts and garnered a huge fan following because of her bold style. But that's not all, her fans adore her for her perfectly sculpted body and her ability to keep it up and stay fit even with her busy schedule. Nia Sharma is known to be one of the fittest and the most stylish actors in the industry.

Nia has set some fitness goals for everyone who follows her. While most of us are trying to burn our body and stay in shape, but seems like Nia Sharma does it with absolute ease. If you are wondering how to stay fit this 2020, here’s little insight into Nia Sharma’s fitness regime that can work wonders for you.

Nia Sharma’s workout routine

Nia makes sure she includes a little bit of workout in her fitness routine. She hits the gym as often as possible and focuses on strength training as well as light workouts like jogging. Nia Sharma mainly focuses on her workout which includes CrossFit and functional training which helps her stay fit throughout the day.

Nia Sharma’s fitness regime

Nia Sharma spends more time focusing on her diet. She follows a strict diet and begins her day with a cup of black coffee which helps her cleanse her system and detox.

Nia Sharma’s diet includes home-cooked meals and avoids any kind of junk food consumption. Nia Sharma’s breakfast consists of a vegetable omelette. She has her dinner, between 7 to 8 pm which gives her body enough time to digest the meal and gives her digestive system a little break.

She also goes on a dry fruit and nuts diet before her events and shoots in order to avoid bloating. She goes completely no when it comes to junk foods or sodas, she is also not a fan of junk food so she does not really have a cheat meal or a cheat day.

