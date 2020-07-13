Nia Sharma’s Pics With Her Brother Vinay Sharma That Reflect Their Bond; Check Out

Television star Nia Sharma has often bagged praises from her fans and followers on the internet. Apart from her stunning pictures, she has poured love on her family too. On Instagram, she has been sharing the frame with her brother Vinay Sharma several times, shelling out major sibling goals. Check out a few of their adorable pictures that reflect their bond.

On Fathers' Day, Nia Sharma wished her brother and thanked him for everything he did. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a white tee paired with a denim short skirt. Nia Sharma's brother sported a pink tee with black shorts. The Ek Hazaron Me Meri Behna Hai actor captioned the post as "Happy Father’s Day @vinayyshrma You took on every responsibility after our father.! And for the record, out of all the advices in the world, it’s going to be yours I’ll go by! 💯❤️".

This picture is shared by Nia Sharma's brother Vinay. He posted this photo on his Instagram wishing his sister happy birthday. Here, the siblings matched their outfits, wearing white tees. Vinay Sharma wrote in the caption: "Let the Twitter trend again while you go shawty on your Bday! @niasharma90 #birthdaygirl #birthday #instabirthday 🎉🎂🎉🎂🎉🥳🥳." Check out the picture here.

Here, Nia Sharma can be spotted with her family, big brother Vinay and her mom. She stunned in a pink dress clubbed with a thick pink belt. This picture is from their new year blast. Nia Sharma captioned the photo as "The Golden hour!! 🌅

May it be a golden 2020 for everyone seeing this! Love from Sharma family💯🙏 Happy Happy Newww Yearrrrrr🙌". Take a look.

On Raksha Bandhan, Vinay Sharma shared this adorable picture. Here, Nia can be seen tieing him a rakhi. The Khatron Ke Khiladi actor sported a blue floral design co-ord outfit. The Instagram post was captioned as "Much awaited moment of the day! Happyyyyyy Raksha Bandhan @niasharma90". Check out the pictures here, swipe right for more.

Here, Nia Sharma shared a video on Instagram. In this video, she can be seen enjoying a pool massage along with her brother Vinay. The actor wrote in her caption: "Chill Pill ... Pool Massage Bed! @vinayyshrma." Take a look at Nia Sharma's Instagram.

