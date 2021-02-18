As You Wait For 'Jamai 2.0' To Release, Here Are Nia Sharma's Other Works You Must Watch

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey's Jamai 2.0 is the sequel to their popular 2014 show, Jamai Raja. The first season showed how Ravi Dubey's character Siddharth tries to mend Roshni, aka Nia and her mother's relationship. The second one revolves around Roshni and Siddharth and how they take their relationship ahead despite having major differences. Jamai 2.0 release date is announced as February 26 on Zee 5. As you wait for its release, here are some other Nia Sharma shows to add to your watchlist.

Nia Sharma's other works to watch

1. Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha

This 2010 show revolves around a small-town girl Rachana, who is extremely ambitious. But the local goon is determined to make her life a living hell as he wants to destroy her family. Nia played the character of Rachana's cousin and best friend Anu in the serial. It is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

2. Behenein

This Star Plus serial revolves around four sisters who go through the journey of life together. They always have each other's backs and stand by each other in difficult times as this causes their bond to grow stronger. Nia played the character of one of the sister's daughters, Nisha. It has an IMDB rating of 7.5.

3. Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai

This Star Plus soap opera revolves around two orphan sisters Manvi and Jeevika. Both these sisters have a stark opposite view of life and yet they immensely love and respect each other. Nia played the character of Manvi in the serial. It has an IMDB rating of 6 and is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

4. Jamai Raja

This Zee TV show revolves around a married couple Roshni and Siddharth. Roshni does not get along with her mother and Siddharth makes sure he helps repair their broken bond. The show has an IMDB rating of 5.8.

5. Ishq Mein Marjawan

This Colors TV romantic thriller revolves around Deep who falls in love with Aarohi but is married to her doppelganger Tara. Tara is a serial killer and wants to frame Aarohi for the murders she has committed. The show is available for streaming on MX Player.

6. Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel (Naagin 4)

This supernatural thriller show revolves around the Naagin princess who marries a human and ends up losing her powers. They also have a daughter together. But she has to wait for 25 years to regain her powers to avenge her husband's death. Nia played the character of Brinda Dev Parikh who is a shape-shifting serpent from a different clan. It is available on Voot.

Image courtesy- @nissharma90 Instagram

