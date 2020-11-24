Nidhi Bhanushali's Drastic Transformation Is Sure To Leave Fans Surprised; See Photos

Nidhi Bhanushali, who earlier played Sonu on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, is very active on social media and enjoys a good fan following. Nidhi played the role of Atmaram Bhide and Madhavi Bhide's daughter, Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She quit the show in 2019. But the actress is in the spotlight again as she often shares pictures on her Instagram that are different from her on-screen personality. Her drastic transformation is going viral on social media.

Also read: When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's Goli Revealed Nobody Liked Nidhi Bhanushali

Nidhi Bhanushali's Bikini pictures -

On November 20, Nidhi shared an underwater click of herself. She shared a picture of herself in her multicoloured bikini top having a good time in the pool. Sharing the picture on her Instagram, she wrote XOXO in the caption of her post.

A few weeks ago, Nidhi was seen in Goa and treated her fans with her Goa vacation pictures. Nidhi was seen in a bikini at one of the beaches in Goa and captioned her post by writing that she was getting some vitamin sea and some vitamin D to stay away from covid-19. What grabbed the audiences attention was her different avtar, Nidhi who had a child-like image in front of her fans left them surprised. Fans commented saying how she looked completely different from her character.

Also read: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's' Munmun Joins YouTube After Contemplating For 5 Years

TMKOC's Nidhi Bhanushali's Instagram pictures:

Other than bikini pictures, Nidhi also shared a few more pictures on her Instagram where she was enjoying a different hairdo and nose piercings. Nidhi has given us major style and fashion goals. From western attire to Indian, from glam to no-makeup look, the journey of Nidhi Bhanushali has been inspiring. Have a look at some pictures of Nidhi that you shouldn’t miss.

Also read: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's' Bhavya Gandhi Misses Co-stars; Speaks On 'comeback'

In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the role of Sonu had seen several girls. The 21-year-old actress, Nidhi made her TV debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2012 and was a part of the show for more than seven years. Nidhi had come in as a replacement for Jheel Mehta who was the original Sonu. In 2019, Nidhi Bhanushali was replaced by Palak Sindhwani.

Also read: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Dilip Joshi Speaks About Story Of His Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.