When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's Goli Revealed Nobody Liked Nidhi Bhanushali

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most popular and longest-running television shows in India. Nidhi Bhanushali who essayed the role of Sonu Aatmaram Bhide left the show last year. Initially, it was Jheel Mehta who portrayed the role of Sonu Bhide in the show. She was a part of the show for more than five years, from 2008 to 2013. However, in the year 2013, she was replaced by Nidhi Bhanushali. She played Sonu's character for six years, from 2013 and 2019. Back in 2018, TVTimes had an interview with Tapu Sena, and during the chat, Kush Shah aka Goli made a shocking revelation about Nidhi Bhanushali. Here's what he said.

Kush Shah AKA Goli once revealed that nobody liked Nidhi Bhanushali Initially

During a chat with TVTimes, Kush Shah revealed that nobody initially liked Nidhi Bhanushali. Apart from him, no one was verbal about it. He also said that it took time for him to accept Nidhi as Sonu after Jheel Mehta opted out of the show. Interestingly, Nidhi also revealed that initially she also had catfights with Kush but later, they became close friends.

Besides this, Kush had also spoken about the impact Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has had on his lives. The actor told his life has changed completely. His relatives would call him Kush as a kid but after he started working on the show, they started calling him by my screen name Goli. Hence, this goes on to prove how his life has changed. He also said that now, Kush doesn’t come first and they address him as Goli. Also, he is very grateful and thankful for the love that the audience has given him.

Being a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has its own perks. Kush aka Goli shared that the rickshaw and taxi drivers refuse to take money or fare from him. Even if he insists they don’t take it, which is very sweet of them, he said. All these people are considering the entire cast as their family and he said he is very grateful for this.

