'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Dilip Joshi Speaks About Story Of His Show

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi was recently seen in a Youtube interview where he talked about the show and its various aspects. Upon being asked about the writing of the show by a fan, Dilip Joshi admitted to feeling a certain way. He revealed that he did notice the writing becoming a bit off lately and thus offered an explanation as to why it has happened. Thus the actor dived deep into the show on the podcast to reveal various such facts from the sets of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Dilip Joshi speaks about the writing of the show

Dilip Joshi in TMKOC is one of the most beloved characters as Jethalal. Over the years, the actor has managed to create a lasting impact on the audience with his comedic portrayal of Jethalal. However, fans have been critical of the show lately and thus when Dilip Joshi spoke to a comedian on a podcast uploaded on Youtube, he clarified about the writing process of the show. TMKOC has witnessed a significant rise in the show’s ratings over time in the span of 12 years. A fan amid the podcast asked a question about the show's writing, to which Dilip Joshi said that the show has been going on for a long time and thus people have begun to focus on quantity over quality.

Further elaborating his statement, Dilip Joshi said that the show has suffered due to the focus shift in quantity. He added that initially, the show started off as a weekly show which gave writers enough time to think about the premise and the jokes. He further added that there used to be a gap of a month to write just 4 episodes due to which the jokes landed well. However, in recent times, Dilip Joshi said it is like a “factory” for the writers. He added that every day, writers have to find appropriate subjects. He sympathised with the writers of the show saying that they too are human beings and thus the pressure can be seen on them. He then explained that not all episodes can be of a certain level when one is writing for a daily show. However, Dilip Joshi agreed that certain episodes have not been up to the mark as far as humour is concerned.

Further on, the actor continued that even as actors, they feel like certain scenes are not up to the mark with the punches. Thus he added that the Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah cast sometimes tries to improvise with movements or some prop. However, Dilip maintained the fact that despite all of that, he gives credit to the writers of the show for putting in long hours of work. He explained how writing comedy is extremely difficult and it is equally difficult to come up with new ideas every day. Thus Dilip Joshi ended his statement saying that one has to bear with quality not being up the mark at times.

