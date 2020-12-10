Punit Pathak's Fiancé Nidhi Moony Singh Shares Her Haldi Look & Fans Feel It Is Thoughtful

Actor Punit Pathak’s fiancé Nidhi Moony Singh recently took to Instagram to reveal her Haldi look while speaking about why every part of the outfit is special. In the picture, she is seen wearing a yellow organza saree which is perfect for the occasion as it is simple, peppy, and graceful at the same time. In the caption for the post, she has mentioned that the saree is not exactly new and she borrowed the bangles from a friend. Nidhi’s fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they are loving her simple yet thoughtful Haldi look.

Nidhi Moony Singh’s Haldi look

Choreographer Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh recently announced their wedding dates and the pre-wedding ceremonies seem to have kick-started already. Nidhi Moony Singh recently shared her Haldi look and fans seem to be loving every part of it. In the picture posted, Nidhi is seen dressed in a simple yellow organza saree which has been styled with minimum accessories. She is seen wearing a contrasting maroon blouse with a few bangles, earrings, and mang tikka.

Nidhi Moony Singh’s hair has been tied up into a bun with a few strands of hair falling out to create a graceful retro look. She is also spotted wearing simple yet effective makeup with bold lips and light eye shadow. The to-be-bride is seen posing with her hands held in front while she looks down at the ground.

In the caption for the post, Nidhi Moony Sigh has spoken about how the entire look was put together. She has mentioned that she had this saree in her wardrobe ever since she was a kid and Shruti Sitara Singh was the one to put all of it together. She has also mentioned that she is wearing her mother’s maang tikka which is 38 years old and hence it holds a special place in her heart. At the end of the caption, she has also mentioned that she is ready to get hitched now. Have a look at the post from Nidhi Moony Singh’s Instagram.

Read 'ABCD' Actor Punit Pathak Announces Wedding Date With Fiancé Nidhi Moony Singh

Also read 'ABCD' Actor Punit Pathak Gets Engaged To Nidhi Moony Singh; Varun Dhawan Showers Love

In the comments section of the post, a few people have spoken about her look while congratulating her on her marriage. A bunch of fans have also wished her luck for the endeavours that lie ahead. Have a look at a few comments.

Read Jasmin Bhasin Slams All Relationship Rumours With 'good Friend' Punit Pathak

Also read Jasmin Bhasin Responds To Linkup Rumours With Punit Pathak; Check Details

Image Courtesy: Nidhi Moony Singh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.