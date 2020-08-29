Punit J Pathak & Nidhi's Adorable Candids From Their Engagement Ceremony; See Pics

Actor and dancer Punit J Pathak recently got engaged to his long-term girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh in an intimate ceremony. The actor recently put up a few candid pictures from the ceremony which were clicked in the balcony of their house. The pictures have been receiving a lot of love from the fans.

Punit and Nidhi’s candid pictures

Actor and reality star Punit J Pathak recently took to Instagram to share a few adorable pictures from his intimate engagement ceremony. In the pictures posted, the newly engaged couple could be seen posing in an open balcony space which has been well-decorated with flowers. Nidhi Moony Singh dons a simple and bright yellow lehenga with mirror and silver work all over. Punit J Pathak, on the other hand, slays in a floral green sherwani with beige coloured pants.

In the first picture posted, Punit J Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh are seen having a gala time as they look at each other and smile brightly. They also appear with shades in the picture bringing an uber-cool look to their attire. In the second candid picture, the two love birds are looking deep into each other’s eyes while the camera clicks them. In the next click, Punit and Nidhi are having some fun as they add a dramatic touch to their poses. Have a look at the adorable pictures from their engagement ceremony here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have wished them luck and happiness for the new journey that lies ahead. They have received a lot of love from their fans and followers with congratulatory messages and notes. Have a look at few of the comments on the post here.

Punit J Pathak announced his engagement on August 26 with a few adorable pictures from the ceremony. The news came as a surprise to many of his followers who flooded the comments section with best wishes and blessings. A number of his friends from the industry, including Varun Dhawan, Remo D’Souza, and Lauren Gottlieb, also dropped a few sweet words for the couple.

