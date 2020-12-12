Punit Pathak And Nidhi Moony Singh's Dreamy Wedding Pictures Steal The Limelight This Week

Celebrated choreographer and actor Punit Pathak recently tied a knot with his long-term girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh and the pictures have been taking the internet by storm. The two love birds were seen celebrating the event with a bunch of family members and close friends. The décor and the outfits were top-notch leaving the fans with heart-eyes as the pictures spread like wild fire. Here is a look at a bunch of pictures from their sangeet and wedding ceremony that need attention right away.

Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh’s wedding pictures

Pictures of Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh have been all around the internet lately. At the sangeet ceremony, the two celebs had opted for traditional and colour coordinated outfits which went well with the occasion. The bride was seen wearing a stunning brown lehenga which was filled with sequin work all around the piece. It had a dash of golden work with a simple matching dupatta that let the outfit stand out. Her hair had been tied up into a neat ponytail while accessories had been kept silver and simple. Nidhi Moony Singh had also opted for simple makeup with light eye makeup and bold lips.

Puneet Pathak, on the other hand, was seen dressed in a contrasting all-white sherwani which had intricate designs all over the piece. The kurta was filled with beads and embroidery work, giving it an elegant and classy look. His hair had been set well with a neat and trimmed beard.

At the wedding ceremony, Puneet Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh wore matching outfits with various shades of pink. Nidhi Moony Singh was seen dressed in a stunning pink lehenga which was covered in gold sequin and embroidery work. A heavy necklace and matching earrings were also added to the look, making the attire look godly and well-paired. Her hair had been tied into a huge bun while a pink dupatta covered her head.

Punit Pathak had opted for a light pink sherwani which was paired with peach coloured pagdi and dupatta. He had also added a piece of jewellery to keep his look more traditional and royal. In the pictures doing the rounds, the bride and the groom are seen taking pheras and fulfilling other rituals while friend and families celebrate the occasion with a lot of zeal. Their close friends Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbavhiyaa are also seen in the videos and posts.

Image Courtesy: Punit Pathak fanclub Instagram

