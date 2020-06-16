Nikhil Chinapa Shares 'blast From The Past', Makes Ayushmann Khurrana Emotional

Even before making his Bollywood debut in 2012, Ayushmann Khurrana impressed the audience with his unique hosting style in 2010 with the reality show, India's Got Talent along with DJ Nikhil Chinapa. The two were complete entertainers and audiences were floored with their random one-liners and jokes. Recently, Nikhil Chinapa took a trip down memory lane by sharing some throwback pictures, making Ayushmann Khurrana emotional.

Nikhil Chinapa took to his Instagram handle to share some major throwback pictures of him and Ayushmann Khurrana from their time together and also wrote a sweet note. In the pictures, Nikhil Chinapa and Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen having fun on-screen and off-screen. Nikhil also shared a video where the duo can be seen shaking a leg in the vanity van. Check out the post below.

These throwback pictures made Ayushmann Khurrana emotional. The actor commented on the post thanking Nikhil for sharing ‘a blast from the past.’ He also wrote that he got emotional seeing the pictures. Check out Ayushmann Khurrana’s comments below.

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, fans were also stunned seeing these throwback pictures. Fans went all out to leave all sorts of lovely comments on the post. Some of them wrote, "Love the last video, that's the best one there," "This is beautiful," "India’s got talent never saw better hosts after you both," and many more. Check out a few more comments below.

On the work front

Ayushmann Khurrana's film Gulabo Sitabo got a digital release on June 12 and received support from his friends in the industry who also helped promote the film on social media. The quirky comedy features Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

Both, Ayushmann and Nikhil, have been quite active on social media handle giving fans glimpses from their time at home. The duo also goes on to share throwback posts, quirky posts, inspiring posts and many more. Ayushmann Khurrana currently shared some BTS pics from his recent release, Gulabo Sitabo. Check it out.

