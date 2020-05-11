Nikhil Chinapa Feels Post-COVID Reality Is Here, Says 'world Is Changing & So Are We'

MTV Roadies judge Nikhil Chinapa took to Twitter and asked his fans and followers to stop waiting for the COVID-19 frenzy to end. In a series of tweets, he spoke about how it's better to move on from the lockdown and think of innovative ways to work around the global crisis which he claims is a reality 'here to stay'. Chinapa's tweets came in response to a report from a national daily which spoke about the emergence of online auditions for reality TV shows amid lockdown.

Have a look:

This was a month ago, when we first started working on the @MTVRoadies online auditions.



Since then we’ve begun planning and adapting around @Vh1Supersonic and streamed an entire music conference called #TheExchange2020 with @Submergemusic pic.twitter.com/ZaKkDLCFm5 — Nikhil Chinapa (@nikhilchinapa) May 11, 2020

Nikhil Chinapa is a well-known personality in the television industry. Nikhil Chinapa rose to fame as he won the coveted title of MTV VJ Hunt in the year 1999. He then went on to work as a host and judge in several television shows including MTV Select, India’s Got Talent 2, Roadies and many more.

Apart from his career as a host, Nikhil Chinapa is also a well-known DJ in India. He has been a DJ for several events and is also reported to be an influence among the youth. Nikhil reportedly developed his interest in music during his college days and used to play at various functions to earn some pocket money.

On the work front

Nikhil Chinapa is currently one of the gang leaders in MTV's Roadies Revolution alongside Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula and Raftaar. The show had been in its audition phase since the premiere of its 18th season in February and was suspended due to the production halt by the film industry amid coronavirus outbreak in the country. Every year, Roadies comes up with a theme for their season and this year’s theme for Roadies had been spreading awareness and bringing a revolution in the society.

