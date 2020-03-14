Nikhil Chinapa's Net Worth Will Make Your Jaw Drop; Read Details

Nikhil Chinapa is a well-known personality in the television industry. Nikhil Chinapa rose to fame as he won the coveted title of MTV VJ Hunt in the year 1999. He then went on to work as a host and judge in several films including MTV Select, India’s Got Talent 2, Roadies and many more. And with all the years of hard work, here’s taking a look at Nihil Chinapa’s net worth.

Nikhil Chinapa's net worth

According to reports, Nikhil Chinapa is estimated to have a whopping net worth of approximately $ 5 million (as of 2019) and charges Rs. 9 lakh per episode. It is reported that the Nikhil Chinapa’s income source is from his work as a DJ and a host. The 46-year-old actor is also reported to have a successful career.

Apart from his career as a host, Nikhil Chinapa is also a well-known DJ in India. He has been a DJ for several events and is also reported to be an influence among the youth. Nikhil developed his interest in music in his college days and used to play at various functions to earn some pocket money.

On the work front

Nikhil Chinapa is currently judging Roadies Revolution alongside Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula and Raftaar. The show is currently having its auditions and is airing on MTV. Every year Roadies comes up with a theme for their season and this year’s theme for Roadies is spreading awareness and bringing a revolution in the society. And as per reports, it is expected from every judge to raise awareness on at least one topic as a part of their agenda.

Although fans love watching the auditions of Roadies Revolution, the recent episode has created a lot of buzz on the internet as netizens are not liking Nikhil Chinapa and Neha Dhupia’s behaviour towards the contestants on the show.

