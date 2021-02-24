Nikki Tamboli Blows A Kiss Towards The Camera As She Is Spotted In Suburbs; See Pic

Actor Nikki Tamboli, who was part of a recently concluded reality TV show, was recently spotted in the suburbs of the city. In a picture shared by paparazzi on Instagram, she was seen blowing a flying kiss towards the camera. The actor looked gorgeous in all-black attire. Take a look at her picture below.

Nikki Tamboli's photos

In the picture, Nikki can be seen in a sleeveless black coat and shorts. Her coat was V-necked with silver buttons on it. She paired her look with black pencil heels, left her hair loose and added earrings. Going by the picture, it looks like Nikki posed for the paparazzi in a society compound. She flashed a smile and blew a flying kiss towards the camera.

Nikki Tamboli on the work front

Nikki Tamboli is an actor and model who is best known for appearing in a variety of south Indian movies. She has featured in various TV commercials during her modelling days. Later, she made her debut in a Telugu movie named Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu. The horror-comedy was directed by Santhosh P. Jayakumar and it was a remake of the director’s own Tamil movie called Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu. Nikki played one of the lead roles in the film alongside actors Sayantani Guhathakurta, Bhagyashree Mote and Adith Arun.

Next, she appeared in a Telugu suspense thriller, Thipparaa Meesam, that had Sree Vishnu in the lead role. Other popular actors such as Rohini, Bannerjee and Raghuvaran were seen alongside Nikki in the film. The movie received mix reviews from the audience as well as the critics.

She made her Tamil debut with the film Kanchana 3. It is an action-comedy horror movie directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also stars in it in the lead role. The movie also featured Oviya, Vedhika and Ri Djavi Alexandra. The story was about a young man who got scared easily and was possessed by a ghost that is seeking revenge. Nikki played the role of Divya, who was the cousin of one of the lead characters in the film. The film received mixed reviews from the audience.

