Hina Khan Spotted In Chic White Dress With Plunging Neckline, See Pictures

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan was spotted in Mumbai yesterday in a chic white outfit looking gorgeous as ever. Hina Khan wore a classy number with a deep plunging neckline and showcased her perfectly toned body in the pictures. Khan wore brown lipstick and smokey eyes with flawless base makeup. She accessorised herself with silver hoops earrings and wore a pair of peach-coloured heels to complement her classy look. Hina Khan is one of those celebrities who does not shy away from paparazzi and instead she posed for them, slightly waved, and even gave a broad smile when she looked at the camera. Check out the Hina Khan’s photos on Viral Bhayani’s Instagram-

Even though the photos were not posted on Hina Khan’s official Instagram handle, her fans made their way to Viral's page to compliment her looks. One of them complimented her 'pretty' avatar and said she looked a lot like Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor. There were a variety of compliments in the comments including praises like ‘hot’, ‘sexy’, ‘beautiful’ and many went ‘wow’ on her photos. Other users added heart-eyes, fire, and red emoticons in several numbers in the comment section to illustrate their admiration for her look. Read the comments on Hina Khan’s photos here

Let's have a sneak peek of Hina Khan's Instagram

Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle yesterday to share the photos of her serene look in which she posed with white and baby-pink roses. She wore minimal makeup and accessorised herself with a pair of pearl earrings and a diamond ring on her ring finger. Khan added a string of images with different close shots in which she smiled delightfully as she posed with the roses. Hina Khan had shared images from the same photoshoot during Valentine's week and hence she wrote in the caption for this post “Some more” with a pink flower emoticon. Check out the post on Hina Khan’s Instagram-

As she added the post to her Instagram feed, many followers commented ‘beautiful’, ‘gorgeous', and ‘pretty’ on the post. Bollywood actor Mahima Chaudhry commented ‘Pretty’ and added a smiling face with hearts on the face emoticon. Many followers added comments with heart-eyes, red hearts, and several fire emoticons to compliment her look. Check out the comments on Hina Khan's post here-

