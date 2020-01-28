Nimki Vidhayak Written Update For January 27: Nimki Can Now Become CM?

The episode of Nimki Vidhayak started with Ganga telling Shankar about talking to Hanuman and to sabotage Nimki’s plan. While Ganga called Hanuman, he was with Nimki. But Ganga offered Hanuman that she would give her the seat in Home Ministry, then why is he supporting Nimki. Nimki tells Hanuman to inform Ganga that he will not move back from his words. Ganga ends the call in anger. Nimki thanks and praises Hanuman and Amresh for their bravery and adds that Ganga won’t get a seat now.

Also read | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega' January 27 Written Update: Guddan And AJ Come Face To Face

Nimki informs Abhi that she had a word with Ganga but she doesn’t regret anything. Tunee then added that Nimki will now surely become the CM. Abhi comforts Nimki and asked her not to worry as she would become a good CM for sure. Nahar then says that she made her go against Tettar and hence Nimki would become a CM now. Then he asks the reporters to take pictures of Nimki. Nimki replies to him that her life is a complete mess. Abhi tries to calm her and assures her that Ganga will lose. Then he gives Nimki some speech pointers.

Also read | Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For January 27: Param Woke Up But Meher Is Unconscious

Shankar and Ganga seem engrossed in a conversation, where Shankar tells Ganga that the media will be airing Nimki’s speech. And Ganga says that they have twisted the news and adds that they tell the media to call her so that she can give pointers about Nimki, and then they also have to change the direction of attention.

Shankar advises Ganga to give Parag’s name to become the CM, but Ganga said that it is not possible that she would let the chair go away from her and let Nimki have it. Mishra on seeing Ganga says that he has not seen her like this before and blames Nimki for all of that. Then, Mishra says that he will shoot Nimki and end her game now. Ganga then interrupts him and says that she won’t let her die so easily and plans to destroy Nimki’s press conference and make it a memorable one for her.

Also read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update Latest Episode: Preeta Is Suspicious

Nimki is then congratulated by Minto as he visited her at his house when Nimki was trying to read her speech and then Abhi leaves from there. Minto then asks how did she get the seat? Nimki says that she will tell him later. She then adds that she was thinking of making Minto a minister as she believes that he thinks good about the people.

Minto got surprised. Nimki then asks him to bring Mai to her house so that they can talk calmly. Minto, however, just wants to live in that moment where Nimki is with him. Pichko also asked Nimki to find him a partner. Nimki then laughs out loud. She asks Minto what kind of a girl does he want? Minto then replies that he wants a girl just like her. Nimki is surprised after hearing this, and the episode ends.

PRECAP- The reporter asks Nimki why Ganga didn’t become a CM herself? Ganga comes there and says I will answer for myself. She hugs Nimki and whispers that I have worn a new saree so there is no stain on it. Nimki says you have bloodstains on your soul.

Also read | 'Sanjivani 2' Written Update For January 27 | Ishaani Is About To Enter Sid's Ward

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.