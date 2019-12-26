Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For December 25: Meher Apologises

Choti Sarrdaarni premiered on Colors TV on July 1, 2019. The show stars Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi in lead roles. The show follows the relationship between Meher Kaur Dhillion and her husband Sarabjit Singh Gill along with their kids.

Choti Sarrdaarni written update

The episode started with everyone standing and clapping for Param. Meher entered by dressing up as Santa Claus. Meher then took off her beard and apologised to the principal. The principal took back Param’s rustication. Meher thanked the principal for her generosity. She even asked if the principal could take back Yuvi’s rustication as well. She also promised her that he will not do any mistakes from now on. Even Yuvi held his ears and both say that they are very sorry to the principal.

Yuvi sweetly even mentioned how he listens to everything that his aunt tells him. He even apologised to the principal personally. She took back both the rustications. The principal even mentioned that one of the major reasons as to why she took it back was because Sarab did not even use his power to get the kids out of the trouble.

Yuvi tells Meher that he will behave in school from now on since he understands that this is his last chance. Kulwant then told Harleen that she thought that Harleen would have left for Canada but she will not since she wants Sarab’s money. To this Harleen replied that this is not what she wants but this is what the mother-daughter duo wants. She then called Meher and Kulwant as gold-diggers. Harleen even says that she will prove that Meher and Kulwant did this entire drama for the same purpose.

Kulwant hit Ranna and asked him about who changed the letter. To this, Ranna says that he has no idea about it. Kulwant then said that she was very embarrassed today. Dolly came and told Kulwant how he has already given half of his property to Meher’s unborn child. Kulwant though to herself how even the unborn child will be getting the property but she will not get any.

