Nishant Malkani's Exit From 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Makes #NoNishantNoGTNHP Trend

After the government announced the unlock phase, many TV shows started resuming their shoots, one of them being Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. However, following the new episodes, there were various reports earlier that stated how Nishant Malkani was being replaced or had quit the show for some undisclosed reasons.

#NoNishantNoGTNHP trends on Instagram

A couple of months ago, many portals had reported how the makers were keen to introduce a generation leap and how this was the reason behind Nishant Malkani's possible exit from the show. Following the new episodes, fans have now taken to social media to trend the hashtag #NoNishantNoGTNHP. Take a look at the posts:

Earlier, SpotBoyE had reported how the actor was not comfortable with the idea of playing the role of a father to a girl who is almost his age. The fans of the lead characters adore Akshat and Guddan’s chemistry in the show and have also named them #AksAn. Going by the hashtag, fans are incredibly disappointed with the new development and hence have started approaching the makers of the show to re-think their decision.

Nishant Malkani’s friends are using #NoNishantNoGTNHP on Instagram to express their disappointment. Not only this, but many of them are also mailing the channel and makers of the show to give more importance to Nishant’s character as they have felt that makers are slowly sidelining Nishant and delivering the new story in which Nishant won’t be a part. Fans have also used other hashtags like #BoycottGuddan to strongly convey their displeasure.

About Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

Post regulations by the government, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega resumed shooting a few days back. The show airs on Zee TV and is currently in the news for having a new cast. However, the new episodes are filled with a new storyline and shooting schedule. Many of the actors of the show shared pictures which show that the first schedule of the cast was filmed at home. Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’s lead actor Kanika Mann also shared some glimpses of the new storyline in pictures on her Instagram.

