Niti Taylor And Parikshit Bawa's Adorable Romantic Journey; Read

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame Niti Taylor, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, announced that she has tied the knot with childhood friend and longtime boyfriend and Indian Army officer Parikshit Bawa. The wedding of the adorable couple happened on August 13 in Gurgaon with only close family and friends. The couple had a Gurudwara wedding on August 13, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa's love story.

ALSO READ: Niti Taylor Shares Her 'journey From Miss To Mrs'; Unveils Wedding Video With Fiance

All about Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa's love story

Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa's hidden love story became public after the childhood friends got married in a lavish wedding ceremony on August 13, 2020. Interestingly, the Ishqbaaz actress and the Indian Army Captain, who started dating only a few months ago before their engagement, first met each other in school. As per the reports of Pinkvilla, Niti knew Parikshit from school and back then, they were good friends.

Before they got engaged in 2019, the duo reconnected on Instagram. When she started to know him better, she realised that he is a gem of a person. Also as per the reports of Bollywood Shaadi, the duo even met in Delhi. Her parents met him too, and they also liked Parikshit a lot. Niti's wish of not marrying someone from showbiz has been fulfilled and she is happy that her parents approved of her choice.

ALSO READ: Niti Taylor To Join The Cast As Lead In Balaji Telefilms’ Next Show? Know More

Niti Taylor's wedding pictures

Today, on October 6, Niti Taylor took the internet by storm as she took to her Instagram handle and announced her marriage with fiance Parikshit Bawa on August 13, 2020. With a recent Instagram video-post, she gave a sneak peek into her marriage to her fans and followers. The video gave a look into the marriage rituals of the duo which also includes Mehndi and Haldi ceremonies. Sharing the adorable video post, the actor wrote, "My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I'd like to share with all my well wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, Covid wedding" (sic). Take a look at the post:

In the video post, one can see the newlyweds celebrating their big day along with their families. While Niti Taylor wore a white shirt and colourful skirt for the mehendi function, she donned a pastel pink lehenga for her grand wedding. Complementing her, Parikshit Bawa sported a sherwani with a pink turban. Moreover, the couple took their wedding vows in a gurudwara and the guests were seen using a badge that said, “# PARTITAYLES.”

ALSO READ: Niti Taylor's Career Graph: From Her Shows, Music Videos To South Movies, Know It All Here

ALSO READ: Niti Taylor's Crazy Moments With Her Dad Will Give Her Fans A Good Laugh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.