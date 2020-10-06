Niti Taylor Shares Her 'journey From Miss To Mrs'; Unveils Wedding Video With Fiance

On October 6, popular TV actor Niti Taylor took the internet by storm as she took to her social media handle and announced her marriage with fiance Parikshit Bawa on August 13. With a recent Instagram video-post, Taylor gave a sneak peek into her marriage to her 2M followers. The video gave a peek into the marriage rituals of the duo, including Mehndi and Haldi ceremonies.

Niti Taylor's wedding

The brief caption of Niti Taylor's video post read, "My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I'd like to share with all my well wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, Covid wedding". She further added, "I can finally say out loud "Hello Husband" ❤️Making my own happiness in 2020!!". While concluding her caption, the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor further added, "Also, I'm announcing this late because we were hoping that the Covid-19 pandemic would die down sooner and we could celebrate in a big way - but hoping for a better 2021". Scroll down to watch the video:

The 25-year-old actor dropped the hints of her wedding day back in August this year as she shared a couple of pictures, in which she was seen slaying in a bridal outfit. Though many of her fans speculated about her wedding in the comments section, Niti did not reveal many details in the caption of her posts. Here are a few pictures, take a look.

Niti Taylor & Parikshit Bawa

Reportedly, Taylor and Bawa were schoolmates and it was only a few months back when they had started dating before their engagement. Last year, when Niti shared the glimpses of her engagement, she wrote, "On the eve of beginning my life's most beautiful moment, I feel all the love and happiness there possibly can be. It only feels complete after letting you all know. I've had your love and support since the past decade and with great happiness, I'd like to inform everyone that I'm getting ENGAGED!".

