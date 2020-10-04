Niti Taylor's Crazy Moments With Her Dad Will Give Her Fans A Good Laugh

Actor Niti Taylor kick-started her television career with her stint in the show Pyaar Ka Bandhan back in 2009. She rose to fame with her breakthrough performance as Nandini Murthy fighting the gang Fab 5 in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan alongside Parth Saamthaan. But when it comes to her real life, Niti shares an adorable bond with her father, who is her protector, best companion and Niti’s Instagram profile is a testimony to it.

From yoga to funny dancing, the father-daughter duo has given major family goals to fans. The ‘Tay’s’ house is always filled with madness, laughter and unmissable moments. Take a quick glimpse at their father-daughter diaries here:

The pause pose

Niti and her father previously made a video together which sees both of them doing ‘the pause pose’. The duo can be seen holding their funny posture as the camera captures them. The fun just doesn’t end there, the USP moment of the video happens when the duo relaxes. Check it out here:

Crazy googly woogly woosh

Here, the two appears to be standing at what appears to be the balcony of their house. As the camera rolls, Niti’s father can be seen playing with her chubby cheeks as the actor makes hilarious faces. The comical background music adds up to their fun tremendously.

Birthday Post

On her father’s birthday, Niti shared a series of adorable pictures with her dad on Instagram. From outings to crazy dancing, the short photo album has it all. Along with it, the actor also penned down a heartfelt note for her father that reads,

Wishing the worlds cutest daddy a very happy birthday 🎂 🎉🎈🥳wish u all the happiness and success, god bless u daddy❤️ you are the best in the whole wide world. Happy Birthday Da🥳🎉🎊🎈

The Tay’s

On the occasion of her parent’s anniversary, Niti gave a sweet tribute to her parents. While doing so, she also gave fans a glimpse of Tay’s family’s funny cute moments. Take a look at it here:

Happy anniversary to the love of my life! My strength, my weakness, my everything❤️❤️ wishing you both all the happiness and togetherness forever and forever. And I always want you both to Be my parents in the next seven janam’s. Always n Forever💓

I love you both❤️ #happyanniversary

Lifeline

Vacation Time

