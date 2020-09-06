Niti Taylor's Movies List; From 'Mem Vayasuku Vacham' To 'Pelli Pustakam'

Television actor Niti Taylor made her acting debut with the daily soap Pyaar Ka Bandhan back in 2009. Niti rose to fame with her breakthrough performance as Nandini Murthy in MTV India’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. However, during the initial stage of her career she also began her movie venture by signing several Tollywood films. Here’s taking a look at all the movies that Niti Taylor was a part of.

Mem Vayasuku Vacham

Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, Mem Vayasuku Vacham is a 2012 Telugu romantic flick starring Niti Taylor and Tanish in the lead roles. Niti can be seen essaying the role of Dil in the movie, which was bankrolled jointly by Kedari Lakshman and Gopalrao. The premise of the film revolves around the love story of Lucky and Dil.

When Lucky meets Dil, she was already engaged to another man. However, it did not stop the former to fall head over heels in love with her. Mem Vayasuku Vacham unveils how Lucky after gathering tremendous strength confesses his feeling for Dil. Even the later realises that she has fallen for Lucky but she is determined to keep him away.

Pelli Pustakam

Featuring Niti Taylor and Rahul Ravindran, Pelli Pustakam, is a 2013 romantic drama movie helmed by Ramakrishna Machakanti. Pelli Pustakam is a remake of the 2004 Korean movie titled My Little Bride. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Rahul & Niti who are friends since childhood. Later, their grandfather arranged for the duo to get married. Respecting the decision of their elderly, the two tie the knot but remain unhappy. A few months later, Niti secretly falls in love with a basketball player at her university. Upon learning about his wife’s affair, Rahul instead of being mad decides to win his wife’s heart by making her realise the sanctity of marriage.

Love Dot Com

Helmed by Raja Vannemreddy, Love Dot Com was released back in 2014, featuring Niti Taylor & Aarya Sandeep in the lead roles. The romantic drama film showcases the love story of Shravani and Rocky. Working as an RJ at a Radio station, Rocky is a party animal who lives life freely. However, when he sees Shravani at a friend’s wedding, he falls in love with her. But trouble arrives when an astrologer tells them that Rocky will die, the very next morning after their wedding.

