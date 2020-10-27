Niti Taylor’s Adorable Expressions In Recent Video Is Winning Hearts Over The Internet

Having millions of followers on social media, Niti Taylor never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans. Recently, actor Niti Taylor shared a video of herself with an adorable expression, that has been winning hearts of her fans and followers on the internet. Read further ahead to know more about Niti Taylor’s Instagram post.

Niti Taylor’s adorable expression

Niti Taylor is one of the very active celebrities on social media. From informative posts to goofy pictures with family, the actor’s social media feeds are a treat for the fans. Recently, on October 26, 2020, Niti Taylor took to her official Instagram handle in order to share a video of herself. She can be seen playing with her expressions on the song Laal Bindi by the artist Akull. Niti Taylor's Instagram post went viral in no-time, and the video has received over one lakh views in just a few hours.

Interestingly, earlier this month, Niti shared a short video on her social media feed to announce that she has tied the knot with fiance Parikshit Bawa in August. While calling it a "Coronavirus" wedding, she further shared that they had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just their parents. The actor concluded the caption of her post by saying, "Also, I'm announcing this late because we were hoping that the Covid-19 pandemic would die down sooner and we could celebrate in a big way - but hoping for a better 2021".

Niti Taylor started working in the acting industry at the young age of just 15 years. Niti Taylor rose to fame with her character as Nandini in Kaisi Yeh Yariyaan, where she played the lead role opposite Parth Samthan. She was last seen on the television screen in the daily soap, Ishqbaaz, playing the character of Mannat Kaur. The show aired on the channel Star Plus and the actor was a part of the show for a long time. Niti Taylor is a very popular name in the Indian television acting industry today. Having played many different characters, the actor has successfully created a huge fan-base for herself.

