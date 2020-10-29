Niti Taylor Shares A Cute Video With Hubby Her Parikshit Bawa, Read Her Hilarious Caption

Niti Taylor is one of the most active celebrities on social media. From descriptive posts to goofy pictures with family, the actor’s social media feeds are a treat for the fans. Recently, today Niti Taylor took to her official Instagram handle to share a video of herself with her husband.

Niti Taylor's Instagram post went viral in no-time, and the video has received over three lakh views in just a few hours. Niti’s video captures both of them and Neha Kakkar’s song Nehu Da Vyah is played in the background. She jokingly captioned the video saying that her husband would take a bullet for her and then criticize her by the way she would drive him to the hospital.

Cute and hilarious at the same time, isn't it? Have a look-

Ishqbaaz actor Niti Taylor, who got married to Parikshit Bawa earlier this month. She shared a short and cute video with him post-wedding on her social media feed to announce that she has tied the knot with fiance Parikshit Bawa on August 13. Niti Taylor's husband, Parikshit is an Army officer.

The couple tied the knot after two years of dating. It was a hush-hush wedding in presence of close family and friends. Niti also revealed her wedding news two months later, this month. Calling it a Coronavirus wedding, she further said that they had a very small, quiet, and intimate wedding with just their parents. Sharing videos and pics of her intimate wedding, Niti wrote on social media that she was announcing this late because they were hoping that the COVID-19 pandemic would die soon and they would celebrate in a big way. She also continued saying that she was hoping for a better 2020.

Niti Taylor started working in the industry at the young age of just 15 years. Niti Taylor became famous with her character as Nandini in Kaisi Yeh Yariyaan, where she played the lead role opposite Parth Samthan. Lately, she was seen on the television screen in the daily soap, Ishqbaaz, playing the character of Mannat Kaur. The show aired on Star Plus and the actor was a part of the show for a long time. Niti Taylor is a very popular name in the Indian television acting industry today. Having played many different characters, the actor has successfully created a huge fan-base for herself.

