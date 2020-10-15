As Niti Taylor-Parikshit Bawa Complete 2 Months Of Wedding, Know Their Combined Net Worth

Niti Taylor kick-started her career at the age of 15 with her debut in the television show, Pyaar Ka Bandhan. She rose to fame after her role as Nandini Murthy in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan won many hearts. On October 6, Niti took to Instagram and broke the big news of her marriage with Parikshit Bawa. The duo got hitched in a close-knit ceremony on August 13, 2020. Here's a quick look at Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa's combined net worth.

Niti Taylor's net worth

As per the report of biographybd.com, Niti Taylor's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 7 crore ($1 million). Niti's income is apprehensive of her appearances in TV shows, films and songs. After the success of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Niti was roped in for the shows, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Ishqbaaz. She has also appeared in several music albums like Parinde ka Pagalpan, Mere Yaar and others.

Parikshit Bawa's net worth

As per the report by savae.net, Parikshit Bawa's net worth is also around Rs 7 crore ($1 million). Hailing from Gurgaon, Haryana, Parikshit is an Indian Army Captain and also seems to have a military connection since the beginning. Not only him, but his father Mohit Bawa, and his grandfather, were also in the military, stated an IWM Buzz report.

Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa's combined net worth

On one hand, Niti Taylor's net worth is reported to be Rs 7 crore ($1 million). Whereas, on the other hand, husband Parikshit Bawa's net worth is also reported to be the same. By looking at the two figures, it is evident that the couple, Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa's combined net worth is massive.

Also Read | Niti Taylor Shares Her 'journey From Miss To Mrs'; Unveils Wedding Video With Fiance

Also Read | Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa's adorable romantic journey; read

On October 6, Niti Taylor took the internet by storm after she announced her marriage with Parikshit Bawa. She posted a video that gave a peek into the marriage rituals of the duo, including Mehndi and Haldi ceremonies. 'We decided on FOREVER,' Niti wrote on Instagram when she announced her engagement with Bawa. Recently, on October 13, the actor also got inked on the occasion of her 2nd-month wedding anniversary.

Also Read | Check Out Niti Taylor And Parikshit Bawa's Photos From Their Wedding Day; See Here

Also Read | RJ Anmol's net worth details as he is set to welcome first child with wife Amrita Rao

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.