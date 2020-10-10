Niti Taylor Shares Stunning Pics And Videos From Her 'Pehli Rasoi' After Marriage

Much-loved actor Niti Taylor got married to Parikshit Bawa in an intimate ceremony on August 13, 2020, and has been keeping her fans updated ever since. The actor recently posted a bunch of pictures while creating the first dish in her new kitchen. In these ‘Pehli Rasoi’ pictures, she is seen cooking atta halwa for her family with a bright smile across her face. Her fans have flooded the comments section with best wishes for the new phase of her life.

Niti Taylor’s ‘Pehli Rasoi’

Actor Niti Taylor recently took to social media to share an update on what she has been up to lately. She posted a bunch of pictures from her new kitchen where she was seen preparing a traditional sweet dish called atta halwa. According to the tradition, the ceremony is called ‘Pehli Rasoi’ when the newlywed woman cooks something in the kitchen of her new home, for the first time. In these videos and pictures, Niti Taylor seems quite elated about the tradition as she gets engrossed in work with a delighted look on her face.

In the pictures and videos, Niti Taylor is seen dressed in a bright colour block salwar kameez with matching accessories and makeup. She is seen wearing a bright pink kurta with has a colourful dupatta with golden border and a laminating touch of orange. In accessories, Niti Taylor is wearing a bunch of pink bangles along with a stone-studded pair of earrings. Her hair has been tied up partially while makeup has been kept light for the occasion.

Through the videos, Niti Taylor has showcased the stirring process that her dish went through, in order to create the atta halwa. She is seen patiently stirring the dish thoroughly to get the right texture. In the caption for the post, Niti Taylor has mentioned that she is making atta halwa for her ‘Pehli Rasoi’. Have a look at the post on Niti Taylor’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Niti Taylor’s fans have complimented her look while wishing her luck for the upcoming endeavours. A few people have also dropped a bunch of emoticons to express their thoughts better. Have a look.

Image Courtesy: Niti Taylor Instagram

