Top 5 Things That Niti Taylor Did In Bhutan That You Should Check Out!

TV actor Niti Taylor who recently reached 2 million followers on her Instagram has had been a crowd favourite ever since her Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan times. The actor who is known for her roles in shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hai, Savdhaan India, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Webbed, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Ghulaam, Laal Ishq and Ishqbaaz. Niti Taylor has been to many beautiful locations in the world and her trip in Bhutan was one of them. Niti shared a list of activities that she did while on her trip to Bhutan. See her pictures.

Niti Taylor visited Simply Bhutan - A living museum and Takin Zoo

Niti Taylor visited Simply Bhutan - A living Museum and Takin Zoo while one her first locales in her Bhutan trip. The Museum is called as a living village as it resembles a Bhutanese village, featuring their traditional cuisine, as well as performances. The museum is located in Bhutan's capital city Thimpu.

Takin Zoo is the name of the Motithang Takin Preserve which is also located in Thimpu. It is a wildlife reserve area for the national animal of Bhutan that is Takin. Here is an image from her Instagram story.

Bhutanese dance

Niti Taylor also viewed some Bhutanese dance while on her trip. Bhutan has many types of traditional dance and this dance form is one of them. Here is a video from Niti's Instagram story.

Bhutanese art and Bhutanese food cuisine

Niti Taylor gave a glimpse of the traditional Bhutanese art, some collections of the painting as well as different kinds of relics that were shown in her Instagram story. She also shared a whole platter of a meal that she was having at her Bhutan trip. One can spot the food being served in beautiful wooden cutlery while each plate has a big bowl in it where the main food is served.

Archery

Niti could be seen doing some archery in Bhutan during her stay there. Archery is actually the national sport of Bhutan. There is also a dance form, which showcases the story of how archery began in their nation and how significant it has become now.

Tried on a Kira (traditional Bhutanese dress)

Niti Taylor could be seen posing for the camera wearing the traditional Bhutanese dress called Kira. It is the national dress for Bhutanese women. It is actually an ankle-length dress which is wrapped around the body and is pinned at both shoulders. It is usually paired with a long-sleeved blouse on top over which a small jacket is also worn sometimes.

On October 6th recently, Niti Taylor took the internet by storm as she revealed now that she has already married her fiance Parikshit Bawa on August 13 itself. Niti Taylor who appeared on the show Pyaar Ka Bandhan has starred in several other TV shows where her career rose to fame after she appeared in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. Her on-screen chemistry with Parth Samthaan gained her immense popularity. Niti made her debut in Telugu movies titled Mem Vayasuku Vacham in 2012 and in the movie Pelli Pustakam as well.

