Niti Taylor's Relatable GIFs For Every Mood That Fans Will Really Enjoy Watching

Niti Taylor is a very popular name in the Indian television acting industry. Having played many different characters on-screen, the actor has successfully created a huge fan-base for herself. Niti rose to fame with her character as Nandini in Kaisi Yeh Yariyaan, where she played the lead role opposite Parth Samthaan. Fans loved their on-screen pairing and the two became household names through the show. Here are some of the most relatable GIFs of Niti Taylor that fans will really enjoy watching. Read further ahead.

Niti Taylor's relatable GIFs

When someone asks me how 2020 is going

When I am asked to describe Niti Taylor

When someone asks me about the cooking lessons I started

People are taking cooking lessons as they have much spare time at home. Many are successfully increasing their cooking skills. But if someone is trying their best and still lacking a bit behind, this Niti Taylor GIF can describe their situation.

When someone asks what I did all year

Me finally getting ready to go out after 2020

Most of 2020 has been spent at home due to the lockdown. However, many places are returning to their routine following the guidelines. So as things get better ahead, this Niti Taylor GIF can be shared to express how you would get all dress up to step out of your house.

Me asking my friends to spill the beans

Me applying my night cream

When relatives give a surprise visit

Not every relative visits you by informing you earlier. So when you are home in your casuals and relatives arrives unexpectedly, this is how you can greet them. In traditional style with a smile on the face.

All birthdays in 2020

This Niti Taylor GIF can accurately describe how birthdays in 2020 have been. Most people celebrated their birthday at home with not many resources. So partying on their own has become a new normal and the most one can do.

How I will be on the streets once the pandemic is over

On the work front

Niti Taylor is well-known in the Indian television industry. The actor is majorly known for her portrayal of Nandini Murthy in MTV India's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. In December 2015, Niti Taylor was acknowledged as the highest placed newcomer in the 50 Sexiest Asian Women list of the United Kingdom-based newspaper Eastern Eye. At the very young age of just 15 years, Niti Taylor made her television debut with the series, Pyaar Ka Bandhan in 2009. In 2016, Niti Taylor appeared in the music video Parindey Ka Pagalpan opposite Siddharth Gupta. In 2017, she portrayed the character of Shivani in crime thriller daily soap, Ghulaam that airs on the Channel V, opposite Param Singh. In 2019, Niti Taylor played the character of Mannat Kaur Khurana in Ishqbaaz. Same year Niti Taylor even appeared in a Punjabi-language music video Cappuccino opposite Indian television actor, Abhishek Verma.

Niti Taylor has been born in Delhi on November 8, 1994. On August 13, 2019, the actor got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Parikshit Bawa. The couple had planned on getting married in 2020 but the wedding has been postponed due to the global pandemic.

All GIF Source- Tenor

