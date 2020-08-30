Niti Taylor With Parth Samthaan Or Param Singh? Whose Chemistry Looks Better On Screen?

Niti Taylor, Parth Samthaan, Param Singh are one amongst the successful TV actors. While Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan featured as a hit couple in the MTV show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan whereas Niti Taylor and Param Singh were seen in a hit Star One show called Ghulaam a few years ago. Take a look at the snippets from both the shows of Parth-Niti and Param-Niti.

Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan's show

Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan's featured in a hit MTV show called Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan a few years ago. Niti's on-screen pairing with the current Kasautii' Zindagi Kay actor Parth Samthaan was a major talk of the television industry during the time. Recently after a period of two years, the lead actors of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan were seen in a mini-reunion, where they danced live for their Instagram fans.

The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan show has many fan clubs on Instagram where fans still post stills of their favourite show and Jodi quite often. Here is a video shared by one of their many fans on Instagram. Fans could be seen commenting for the Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan couple to return back with a new season of the show.

Niti Taylor and Param Singh's collaboration

Many fans wished the actors to collaborate on a project soon, as their show aired from 2014- 2018 and its been a while since they worked together. Niti Taylor and Param Singh featured in the Star One show titled Ghulaam that last aired in 2017. The show featured Param Singh, Niti Taylor and Vikas Manaktala in the lead roles.

The series was a thriller genre show and revolved around the story of Rangeela who is a slave of a guy named Veer, played by Vikas. The show is a journey of Rangeela and Shivani, how they fall in love, as well as a story of freedom. The Life OK show was very popular during 2017, here Param Singh was seen as Rangeela, aka Ghulaam. While Niti Taylor was seen as Shivani Mathur, and Vikas Manaktala as Chaudhary Veer Pratap, who was Rangeela's foster brother.

