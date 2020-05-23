Nitish Bharadwaj On Why 'Vishnu Puran' Is Much More Relevant Than Darwinism

Mahabharat is breaking several records with its epic re-run during the lockdown. Now, Mahabharat star Nitish Bharadwaj will also be seen in the series Vishnu Puran. After the hit show Mahabharat, now Vishnu Puran also will be going on air. The stars from the series have also been interacting with fans on social media and about things relevant to the show. After this, actor Nitish Bharadwaj who essayed the role of Vishnu in Vishnu Puran took to social media and shared a couple of thoughts in which he revealed how Vishnu Puran brings out theories and suggests deep insight into the Indian knowledge pool. He also stated that the show is based on the ancient collection of stories and scriptures. Nitish Bharadwaj was seen in the role of Shri Vishnu and Krishna in the hit TV show Mahabharat.

Nitish Bharadwaj on Vishnu Puran is more relevant than Darwinism

While speaking to a media portal, Nitish Bharadwaj expressed that the show brings Vishnu Puran to life by taking inspiration from the principles set in the texts. He then elaborated on this by expressing that Charles Darwin's theory of evolution is perceived as the first theory of evolution. But Nitish believes that Maharshi Ved Vyas was the first anthropologist author who addresses and establish the human evolution in the Vishnu Puran manuscript.

Nitish Bharadwaj then added that Darwinism deals with the anthropological aspects of the science. Ved Vyas also speaks about how the evolution happened from Matsya avatar till Krishna avatar. He then added that Vishnu Puran in addition to anthropological aspects gives an insight into the social evolution of human society. He then added that bringing back the show and airing it will add moral values to one's life and would enrich and enlighten today's generation. He also expressed that this will help fight the stress that comes post-coronavirus.

Vishnu Puran will be airing on Zee TV. It will be airing from May 25, 2020. Along with Vishnu Puran, the channel is also going to bring back heartwarming adventures of the mischievous 'makhan chor', Shri Krishna. The channel will also be airing the show Paramavatar Shri Krishna.

