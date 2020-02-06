Nora Fatehi Birthday: Did You Know The Actor Was A Part Of THESE Reality Shows?

Nora Fatehi got her first break with the song Dilbar, but the dancer has been in the industry for over 10 years now. Nora Fatehi, before appearing in Bollywood songs, had been a part of many reality shows as a contestant or as a guest mentor. Here are some of the reality shows the actor was a part of.

Nora Fatehi was a part of these reality shows:

Bigg Boss 9

Not many know this, but Nora Fatehi was a contestant in Bigg Boss season 9. She had gained popularity for reportedly being in a relationship with Prince Narula. After the actor got out of the Bigg Boss house, she cleared the rumours and mentioned that everything inside the house was made up, and she even mentioned that she entered the house to gain recognition and had no intention of winning the show.

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

Nora Fatehi was a contestant of the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 9. She was paired up with Cornel Rodrigues and eliminated after a few weeks. This, however, gave the actor a stage to showcase her dancing skills and make an impact in the industry.

MTV Troll Police

MTV Troll Police was a show that would catch hold of people who comment nasty things on a girl's account. Nora Fatehi had appeared on one of the episodes of MTV Troll Police along with host Zareen Khan.

MTV dating in the dark

MTV Dating in the Dark was a reality television show that aired in 2019. Nora Fatehi was the host of the show and also appeared in the promo videos of the show.

Top Model India

Nora Fatehi was also seen in the reality Tv show Top Model India which was a remake of the American show America's Next Top Model. Nora Fatehi was seen in the show as one of the guest mentors in one of the episodes. The show was hosted by Lisa Haydon and judged by Anaita Shroff Adajania and Atul Kasbekar.

