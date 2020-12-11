Remo D'Souza Suffers A Heart Attack, Admitted To Kokilaben Hospital

Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'souza suffered a heart attack on December 11 and is currently in the ICU at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. "He had a heart attack. There was a blockage. For now, doctors have done angiography and he is currently in the Intensive Care Unit," sources told PTI. "He's stable now and under observation," PTI sources added.

choreographer Remo D’Souza has suffered from a heart attack and is currently admitted in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. He has undergone angioplasty surgery and is now stable and has also been shifted to the normal ward for further care. We wish him speedy recovery 👍 #remodsouza pic.twitter.com/mz4R4fa3lt — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) December 11, 2020

An official statement from Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital was released a while ago, where the ace choreographer is being treated currently. Dr. Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director said that the veteran choreographer, Remo D'Souza has been admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital and is being treated by a team of doctors. He is under observation and his condition is stable. As soon as the news of his heart attack broke online, wishes started pouring in for the popular choreographer and filmmaker. His fans and followers have taken to Twitter and are posting recovery tweets for him. You can see a few tweets here.

The now popular director started his career as a background dancer. Remo D'Souza shot to fame with the dance reality show Dance India Dance, where he participated as a mentor along with Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. Later, he appeared as a judge on the celebrity dance show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa with Madhuri Dixit as his co-judge. He was last seen in the dance reality show Dance Plus as a judge.

Remo ventured into film direction with a comedy movie titled F.A.L.T.U. starring Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Puja Gupta, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Angad Bedi. His next directorial was ABCD: Anybody can dance. He is most known for his ABCD franchise, with ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. He also helmed the film, Race 3. Along with directing films, he is one of the most popular choreographers in Bollywood and has several songs to his credit.

