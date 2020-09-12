Shehnaaz Gill's Fan Clubs Trend Prachi Desai On Twitter After The Latter's Request

Actor Prachi Desai is celebrating her birthday today, September 12. Interestingly, Prachi's fan pages wanted her hashtag to trend on Twitter and for the same, the fan pages posted tweets for actor Shehnaaz Gill's fans to help them. In no time, there were tweets flooded with Shehnaaz Gill's fans voluntarily helping and urging others to tweet about Prachi Desai's birthday so as to make her hashtag trend. With Shehnaaz Gill's fans' help, Prachi Desai was trending on Twitter on her birthday and fan pages extended gratitude towards Shehnaaz Gill's fans for helping them for the same. One of the users wrote, "Government of india should declare #Shehnaazians as the BIGGEST ever fandom of any indian celeb! Prachi Desai is Trending only because of Shehnaazians Happy Birthday Prachi Desai". Take a look at this cute gesture by Shehnaaz Gill's fans on Prachi Desai's birthday.

Prachi Desai's birthday celebration

Photographer Viral Bhayani shared a few pictures of actor Prachi Desai, on his Instagram account. The actor donned a beautiful blue dress for her celebration. Her dress was a ruffled blue bodycon dress with a paper-design jacket. For her makeup, she was glammed up with classic eye makeup and red lip colour.

She completed her look with a pulled back messy bun. In another picture, she was seen blowing candles on her birthday cake. She was seen wearing a navy blue dress with balloon sleeves. Her dress was complemented with a belt of the same colour. Prachi Desai completed her look with statement earrings and gorgeous pink lip colour. Take a look at pictures of Prachi Desai’s birthday celebration.

Shehnaaz Gill reacts to 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha'

Shehnaaz Gill was recently spotted by the celebrity paparazzi and this time the actor shared her take on the viral trend ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’. In the video, Shehnaaz Gill is seen walking with a friend and as she meets the paparazzi, she greets them. The pap then asks her about ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’. Shehnaaz Gill says, “what rasode” which makes it quite evident that she was not familiar with the viral trend yet. She even asks her friend about the same but ends up getting no answer for the question, 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’.

At the end of the video, Shehnaaz Gill is seen bursting out in laughter. The actor was seen wearing a beautiful black floral dress. She was seen donning a no-makeup look balanced with a sleek hairdo. Take a look at his video of Shehnaaz Gill.

Picture Courtesy: Prachi Desai/ Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

