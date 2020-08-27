Anusha Dandekar's Instagram Story About "real Man" Adds More Fuel To Breakup Rumours

News of Anusha Dandekar's breakup with Karan Kundra has been doing rounds for a couple of months now. While she has given subtle hints about the probable, Karan, on the other hand, quashed the rumours. However, Anusha's recent Instagram story only adds more fuel to the breakup rumours. Here's what this is about.

Anusha Dandekar sparks breakup rumours once again

Earlier on Anusha Dandekar's Instagram story, she had put up a post which talks about cheating and being unfaithful. The post says, "A real man knows one girl is enough" and Anusha added below, "A real man only". Take a look:

Although this might seem like just another quote, recent rumours surrounding Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra seem to imply that there is more than what meets the eye. Anusha had not openly spoken about the current status of her relationship with Karan but she posted about making mistakes and cheating on numerous occasions in the past few months. From talking about cheating to how she has been suffering in the last few months, Anusha opened up about a lot of things on social media.

Earlier in April, Anusha Dandekar had shared a scene from her sister, Shibani's Four More Shots web series. The scene was about a husband cheating on his wife. Her caption is, however, what grabbed the attention in the post, "#Sisterrrr Busted, #LifeIsYou".

Anusha Dandekar had also posted a heartfelt note thanking Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar for taking care of her during the lockdown. She also thanked her little sister, Apeksha Dandekar for her support during the tough times. Take a look:

However, Karan Kundrra had openly addressed the rumours and said that they are untrue. Things are fine between him and Anusha. Talking about the absence of couple pictures from them, Karan replied that he was in Haryana when the lockdown was announced and he stayed back to keep Anusha safe. Also, he seems to be going through a social media detox.

Anusha is probably in the USA right now and she seems to be enjoying a lot with her friends. She has posted several pictures from and one, in particular, seems to be in LA, most probably from Sunset Boulevard. Check out her pictures here:

