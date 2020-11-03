On David Schwimmer's Birthday: Here Are His Memorable Quotes From FRIENDS As Ross Geller

David Lawrence Schwimmer, most commonly known as David Schwimmer, born on November 2, 1966, is one of the most popular and celebrated American actors, comedians, directors, and producers. The artist began his acting career with the 1989 television movie A Deadly Silence and went ahead to appear in a number of television series in the early 1990s, including L.A. Law, The Wonder Years, NYPD Blue, and Monty. But, it was only with the character of Ross Geller in the American sitcom FRIENDS, did the actor gain worldwide recognition. Ross Geller from FRIENDS became a classic character that is loved by many even after a decade of the show going off-air. Today, as the actor turns a year older, here are 12 memorable and hilarious quotes by Ross Geller from FRIENDS that will take fans down a memory lane.

Ross Geller’s most memorable and hilarious quotes

We were on a breakkkkk.

Unagi is a total state of awareness.

It was my sandwich. What? You threw my sandwich away? My sandwich???

I grew up in a house with Monica, okay. If you didn’t eat fast, you didn’t eat.

I am this close to tugging on my testicles again.

I am the holiday Armadillo.

Ah, humour based on my pain.

I told him that if he ever hurt you, I will hunt him down and kick his a**.

I tell you, when I actually die, some people are going to get seriously haunted.

You and those vegetables have, uh.. real thing going on, huh?

Pivot, Pivot, Pivottttttttt.

What? They should put that on the box.

About FRIENDS

FRIENDS is one of the most popular shows from the ’90s and early 2000s. One of the greatest aspects of the show is the characters themselves. The cast of FRIENDS that includes David Schwimmer, Jennifer Anniston, Maat LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, and Lisa Kudrow, who are not only reel but even real-life friends with each other. The gang of six were so tight-knit with each other that they were closer than family. The show that ran successfully for ten long years has a huge fan base even after a decade of it going off-air.

