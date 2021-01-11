On Shehnaaz Gill's Birthday, The Reality TV Star Has A Special Request For Her Fans

Punjabi actor and reality TV star Shehnaaz Gill surprised her fans with a live session on Instagram recently. Shehnaaz often goes live on social media, through her official Instagram handle. She recently went live on Instagram and thanked her fans for showering her with love and blessings over the years, which helped her grow as an artist. The actor answered a few questions her fans had for her. During Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram live, she also made a humble request to her fans. Check out Shehnaaz's request to her fandom for her birthday.

Shehnaaz Gill's birthday: Reality star has a humble request for her fans

In Shehnaaz Gill's video, the actor made a request to her fans not to send her cakes on her birthday. She said she does not enjoy eating cakes and all the cakes she receives as gifts on her birthday go to waste. Shehnaaz Gill's fandom sends her 100s of cakes on her birthday which go waste so she requested them not to waste money. She also said that she usually distributes the cakes to the needy, but this time, she told her fans not to waste any money.

In Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram video. the reality TV star requested her fans and told them if they want to buy cakes on her birthday, they should buy it, send her pictures of the cake and later give it to the needy. She said this will make her happy and also stop cakes from getting wasted, adding that someone who loves eating it might get to enjoy it.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill, who runs a YouTube channel too, received a Silver Play Button from YouTube and she was elated with it as she penned a heartfelt note for her fans. She wrote that she wishes to keep entertaining them and also thanked them for the love and blessings they gave her.

