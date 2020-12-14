Shehnaaz Gill Shares Gorgeous Pictures, Captions It With Woman Empowerment Quote

Shehnaaz Gill has amassed a huge fan following because of her performances in Punjabi films and recently in music videos. She is also quite active on Instagram as she lets her fans and followers know of her whereabouts through her social media. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of her along with an immensely inspiring and empowering quote. Read ahead to know what it was.

Woman empowerment post by Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill treated her fans and followers as she shared a couple of beautiful pictures of her on Instagram. Along with the photos, she also inspired her female followers with an empowering message. In the caption of the post, she said, ‘A woman is the full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture and transform. “You don’t have to play masculine to be a strong woman.’

In the photos, Shehnaaz is seen dressed in a sizzling black dress with a thigh-high slit. She has parted her hair towards the left and left them open. She has highlighted her eyes with a smokey-eye makeup and coloured her lips in the bright shade of red to add a colour pop to the look.

Shehnaaz Gill’s photos garnered 525K likes within two hours of uploading. Shehnaaz Gill’s photos have been receiving a lot of love by her fans and followers as they heavily commenting on it. One of her fans has called her the ‘queen of beauty’ while another has called her a diva. See their reactions here:

Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the actor’s life. Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram is full of the actor’s pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She shares her gorgeous pictures from her photoshoots as well. She also extensively promotes her music videos on her social media handle. Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram also sees a lot of pictures and videos with actor Siddharth Shukla.

She has also been a part if several music videos which have become a huge hit. She featured in Tony Kakkar’s song Kurta Pajama which has 146 million views on YouTube and another for Tony Kakkar’s song Shona Shona which released two weeks ago has 51 million views on YouTube. She also featured in Arjun Kanungo’s song Waada Hai which has 30 million views on YouTube.

Image courtesy- @sheehnaazgill Instagram

