Surbhi Jyoti's Shows To Binge-watch This Quarantine To Kill Boredom; See The List Here

Working as a theatre artist, Surbhi Jyoti got her first break in the television industry with the television show Qubool Hai. The actor is also popular for her various roles in shows like Bella in Naagin 3 and Meera Kapoor in Tanhaiyan. Here are some of Surbhi Jyoti’s top shows to binge-watch during the quarantine.

Surbhi Jyoti’s shows to binge-watch during the quarantine

Qubool Hai

The TV show Qubool Hai released under Lions Films focused on the Muslim community and also aimed to dispel stereotypes regarding the Islam community. Surbhi Jyoti played the role of Zoya Farooqui in the first season of the show. She was seen as the love interest of Karan Singh Grover. Surbhi Jyoti was also seen in the other seasons of Qubool Hai in different roles.

Naagin 3

Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural fantasy show, Naagin is one of the highest-rated shows on television. Surbhi Jyoti was seen in season 3 of the show. She was seen as Bella Sehgal in the show. The show focuses on the lives of these women who can turn into serpents. They fight evil using their superpower to protect their loved ones.

Tanhaiyan

Tanhaiyan is a web series released on Hotstar. The romantic web-series starred Surbhi Jyoti and Barun Sobti in the lead roles. Surbhi Jyoti is seen as a fashion designer in the show Tanhaiyan. She falls in love with a man Haider Ali Khan but a misunderstanding separates them.

Koi Laut Ke Aya Hai

Koi Laut Ke Aya Hai is a thriller show starring Surbhi Jyoti, Sharad Kelkar, Shoaib Ibrahim and Shaleen Malhotra in the lead roles. Surbhi Jyoti is seen as Geetanjali Singh in the show Koi Laut Ke Aya Hai. She marries Abhimanyu despite her brother’s wishes, he is found dead. However the family is not able to find his body.

