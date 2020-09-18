'Padatha Painkili' Serial Cast: Characters And Other Details That Fans Would Want To Know

Paadatha Painkili is one of the most loved shows on the Asianet television network. The show has been praised for its amazing writing and the actors in it. The Malayalam comedy-drama series offers a slice of life vibe while also being quite dramatic in certain scenes.

The story of Paadatha Painkili is about a middle-class woman who falls in love with a rich boy. The struggles of her trying to settle into his world have been portrayed as comedic and adventurous from time to time. The cast of Paadatha Painkili has been praised tremendously for their work in Paadatha Painkili. Thus here is a list of the pivotal characters played by the Padatha Painkili serial cast on Asianet.

Padatha Painkili serial cast and characters

Maneesha Mahesh – Kanmani

Maneesha Mahesh plays the female lead in Paadatha Painkili. Her character is named Kanmani. Maneesha Mahesh has been praised tremendously by fans who have watched the show. They share a huge admiration for her work on the show due to which she has now garnered a huge fan following on social media platforms.

Sooraj Sun – Deva

Sooraj Sun in Paadatha Painkili plays the role of Deva. The rich and charismatic personality of Deva is portrayed well by Sooraj Sun. He also happens to be the lead and the love interest of Kanmani on the show. The actor too has garnered a huge amount of praise from audiences.

Anumol – Avanthika

Anumol is one of the few actors who has been praised for her role despite not occurring very frequently in scenes. She plays the role of Avanthika. Anumol has become a fan favourite and despite her limited appearances on screen, she has been loved by fans.

Ankhitha Vinod – Madhu

Ankhitha Vinod plays the role of Madhu in Paadatha Painkili. She has eventually grown to be a fan favourite and has garnered a huge fan base. The actor has been on the show for a while and has been growing in popularity ever since. Fans often wish to see more of her onscreen due to the elegance she brings to the show.

