On Bhagyashree's 52nd B'day, Read 15 Lesser Known Facts About The 'Maine Pyar Kiya' Actor

Maine Pyaar Kiya star Bhagyashree Patwardhan celebrated her 52nd birthday on the 23rd of February. Bhagyashree uploaded multiple photos on her Instagram story showing how she started her day to celebrate her birthday. The 52-year-old actress wrote in her story that she feels happy when her mornings begin with hope.

Pic Credit: Bhagyashree Instagram

For Bhagyashree's birthday, here is the list of 15 facts that you need to know about. From her birthday to Bhagyashree's family, the list covers all the fun facts about the actress's personal and professional life. Take a look!

Facts and general trivia on Bhagyashree

1. Bhagyashree's family is royalty. Her father, Vijay Singhrao Madhavrao Patwardhan is the raja of Sangli. She is the eldest of three daughters.

2. Bhagyashree's family was against her marrying her longtime friend, Himalaya Dasani. She eloped with him and they got married in a temple.

3. Even after the huge success of her debut film, fans could not see a lot of Bhagyashree's movies as she refused several offers and decided to become a housewife instead.

4. During the filming of Maine Pyaar Kiya, Bhagyashree had started crying after hugging her co-star Salman Khan. Upon asking the reason, the actress revealed that she came from a conservative family and was not comfortable with some scenes.

Pic Credit: Still from Maine Pyaar Kiya

5. According to Maine Pyaar Kiya director Sooraj Barjatya, there was supposed to be a kissing scene in the movie, but both the actors refused to film the scene, and hence, the director had to remove it from the film.

6. Himalaya Dasani and Bhagyrashree's movies' Tyagi, Qaid Mein Hain Bulbul, and Paayal were a flop at the box office.

7. Bhagyashree's husband, Himalaya Dasani was arrested in 2019 for running a gambling racket.

8. Bhagyashree's romance with her husband bloomed during their school trip to Hyderabad. Later, Himalaya proposed the actress at the same spot where they stood several years ago during their school trip.

9. Bhagyashree encourages her son, Abhimanyu, to take acting seriously. She advises him to watch a lot of cinema in order to understand it and to be sincere about it.

10. Bhagyashree revealed that she focuses a lot on her fitness as she works out and eats the right food at the right time. Her mantra of staying healthy is to be happy and eat right.

11. Bhagyashree had stayed separate from her husband for more than a year during a tough time of their relationship. They rekindled their romance but the thought of their separation still haunts the actress.

12. Maine Pyaar Kiya actress has two kids with her husband, Abhimanyu Dasani and Avantika Dasani.

13. Bhagyashree did not start her acting career through Maine Pyaar Kiya, but from her role in the television series Kachchi Dhoop as Alka.

Pic Credit: Still from Kachchi Dhoop.

14. Bhagyashree has so far acted in 7 different languages such as Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Bhojpuri, Telugu, and Bangladeshi.

15. Bhagyashree's son, Abhimanyu Dasani, made his debut in Bollywood from the movie Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

