Chef Pankaj Bhadouria Reveals Pakistani Roots, Says Husband's Haveli Reminds Her Of Home

Pankaj Bhadouria, the first winner of Masterchef India, seems to have made a name for herself in the culinary world. In a recent post on Instagram, however, she spoke about her Pakistani roots and how she got to revisit the memories through her husband's ancestral home. Here's what it is about.

Pankaj Bhadouria finds her roots in Etawah

On Pankaj Bhadouria's Instagram, the chef posted a series of pictures of herself and her husband's ancestral home. Apparently, the place reminded her of her own house in Pakistan where her family lived before the partition. Adding a caption, she opened up about her roots in Pakistan.

In the caption, she said that her father was a refugee from Pakistan. She also said that her grandmother would often recall to her about their life before the partition and how it changed after it. She added that she had heard many stories of their "haveli" and longed to go back Lahore & Sargodha to see her ancestral home. Pankaj would often ask her father as a child if they could go back but he would laugh it off.

However, Pankaj Bhadrouria's wish got fulfilled when her husband's ancestral home in Etawah looked exactly how her grandmother would describe their Pakistani house to be. She said that her husband's house even had a temple in their courtyard. The house was built by his great grandfather and named after his father. Pankaj added that every time she goes visits the place she would "feel a deep connect, an emotional tug".

A few days ago, Pankaj Bhadaouria shared ten years of her Masterchef win. Taking to her Instagram, she posted pictures from the finale episode where she baked the french dessert, Croquembouche. The pictures showed the finals moment of the cook where she was covering the mould of the Croquembouche and supporting her were the judges, Akshay Kumar and chef Kunal Kapur.

In the caption, Pankaj Bhadouria wrote how she was one of the first to complete the finale task. She also talked about the difficulty of the task, especially to get the Croquembouche out of the mould. In a postscript to the caption, she added, "Don’t miss Chef Kunal peeping into my mold to check whether I got it out right!". Take a look:

